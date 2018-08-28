Slime Loyalty: Young Thug Spends $200K To Bail Crew Out Of Jail

Young Thug was in the midst of celebrating the release of his latest album Slime Language in Hollywood earlier this month and was promptly arrested with his crew right after for a bevy of charges. Thugger opened up his wallet and took care of the bail and legal fees for his crew to the tune of $200,000.

TMZ reports:

Sources close to the rapper tell TMZ … he ponied up the bail money for all 5 of his homies — $50k for one guy who allegedly had an AK-47 and $35k each for the remaining 4 — and they were out of jail about 12 hours after their arrest.

We’re told Thug had lawyers waiting for all of them at the jail with a bail bondsman after they were busted at his Dave & Buster’s album release/birthday party in Hollywood last week.

Our sources say lawyers’ fees are $7k up front for each person … and YT is handling the ever-rising costs for everyone.

The outlet adds that Thug and his crew were not caught with the guns on their person but instead were inside their vehicles. Two of the men in the crew owned concealed carry permits but that hasn’t led to clarity in the matter thus far.

