101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ J.Dough Feat. K.I.D , EP.11

Freestyle Fridays
| 08.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

 

101.1 The Wiz & College Beats Presents #FreestyleFriday W/ DJ J. Dough

Check out this week’s #WizFreestyleFriday with K.I.D and Guest DJ Hope on Episode:11

Video Production Brought To You By: @CollegeBeatsMedia

Powered By: @collegebeats x @wiznationcincy x @DBLCIN x @djjdough #FreestyleFriday

S/o : @guacamolegodd & @_ayyehope

 

The Latest:

101.1 The Wiz , cincinnati , College Beats , DBLCIN , DJ J.Dough , Freestyle Friday , HIP-HOP , K.I.D , Lyrisis , Music , Ohio , rap , WIZF

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Uncle Murda ft. Que “Bank Now,” Fat Trel…
 16 hours ago
08.23.18
Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To…
 18 hours ago
08.24.18
Nicki Says She Has NO Issue With Kylie!…
 18 hours ago
08.24.18
Fire or Nah?: LeBron James Debuts His Nike…
 20 hours ago
08.24.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close