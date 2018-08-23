According to reports, Kim and Kanye are looking to add a fourth child to their family.

“They have one last embryo left,” says an insider. The insider also says that the embryo is male.

Kim said in an earlier interview that a fourth kid may not be on her radar, “My time is really spread thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

Kim and Kanye Planning Fourth Child, A Baby Boy was originally published on hot1079philly.com

