9 O'Clock News
Kim and Kanye Planning Fourth Child, A Baby Boy

'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Outside Arrivals

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

According to reports, Kim and Kanye are looking to add a fourth child to their family.

“They have one last embryo left,” says an insider. The insider also says that the embryo is male.

Kim said in an earlier interview that a fourth kid may not be on her radar, “My time is really spread thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

Photos
