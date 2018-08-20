The MTV VMA’s are tonight, but it looks like extra security will be in place for the event. Nicki Minaj and Safaree will be in the same building since the whole argument via social media happened. MTV wants to make sure these two don’t run into each other and have hired extra security to make sure nothing bad happens.

Follow @TheRSMS

Everyone thinks Cardi B will be performing tonight, but that’s not happening. It’s rumors that she won’t be there or the award show will possibly have a video from the rapper. Fantasia will allegedly be one of the performers at the funeral for Aretha Franklin.

RELATED: Why Cardi B Is Already The Big Winner Of The 2018 MTV VMAs [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: MTV’s “Catfish” Resumes Filming After Sexual Assault Claims Against Host Found Baseless

RELATED: Will The Kardashians Ruin Tiffany Haddish’s Career For MTV Movie & TV Awards Joke? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Nicki Minaj At The 2018 BET Awards [PHOTOS] 13 photos Launch gallery Nicki Minaj At The 2018 BET Awards [PHOTOS] 1. Jamie Foxx & Nicki Minaj Source:Getty 1 of 13 2. Nicki Minaj & Big Sean Source:Getty 2 of 13 3. Nicki Minaj Source:Getty 3 of 13 4. Nicki Minaj Performing With Dancer Source:Getty 4 of 13 5. Nicki Minaj Source:Getty 5 of 13 6. Nicki Minaj & One Of Her Dancers Source:Getty 6 of 13 7. Nicki Minaj On A Plastic Horse Source:Getty 7 of 13 8. Nicki Minaj Source:Getty 8 of 13 9. Nicki Minaj & Director X Source:Getty 9 of 13 10. DJ Mustard & Nicki Minaj Source:Getty 10 of 13 11. DJ Mustard With Nicki Minaj Source:Getty 11 of 13 12. Nicki Minaj Source:Getty 12 of 13 13. Jamie Foxx & Nicki Minaj Source:Getty 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Nicki Minaj At The 2018 BET Awards [PHOTOS] Nicki Minaj At The 2018 BET Awards [PHOTOS]

Why Extra Security Is Needed At The MTV VMA’s [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com