Over the weekend Nicki Minaj had some things to say to Travis Scott and several others on Twitter. Headkrack put on the baby cry in the background and began to talk about how Travis as well as Spotify messed up the release of “Queen Radio” release. She sent several tweets discussing the ordeal and some responded back to Nicki telling her to calm down.
Headkrack doesn’t want to be attacked by the Barbz, but wants Nicki just to come back harder with the lyrics and music. He believes Nicki is bigger than all this drama. What are your thoughts on what Nicki said on Twitter?
Safaree & His Struggle Hairline Catches Savage Slander After Beefing With Nicki Minaj
Was Nicki Minaj’s Twitter Rant Too Much? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com