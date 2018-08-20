Black Tony Misses Work To Go To 2 Chainz Wedding [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony didn’t come to work today and when he spoke to Rickey Smiley there was a lot of noise in the background. When Rickey asked him about what was happening he told him he was at 2 Chainz wedding and was the best man. Rickey didn’t believe Black Tony because 2 Chainz got married on Saturday and the wedding didn’t last several days.

Black Tony also struggled to say Versace. He called over Lil Wayne to speak to Rickey, but he allegedly didn’t know who Rickey was. Then he talked about T.I. not knowing who Rickey was either. Black Tony is a mess and needs to come back to work.

