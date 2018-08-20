Why One Woman Was Denied A Job [EXCLUSIVE]

Imagine applying for a job and getting denied it because of your name. 27-year-old, Hermeisha Robinson applied to a job and was allegedly denied because her name was “ghetto.” The company she applied to is saying that the systems were hacked and that wasn’t the case.
Kodak Black is a free man and is ready to make some new music. Young Thug was having his album release party and was arrested. He was released from jail after posting his $35,000 bail.
RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Goes Off For Being Accused Of An Unpaid Bill At Her Last Job [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Black Man Who Filmed Latino Workers Striking Is Fired From His Job
RELATED: Racist Who Followed Black Man Home To Call Him The N-Word Is Jobless And His Life Is “Thoroughly Ruined”
The Latest:
- Watch 2018 MTV VMA’s Full Video Performances [VIDEO]
- MTV Video Music Awards Winners Are Here
- 2018 MTV VMA’s: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Travis Scott & More Hit The Red Carpet
- Kevin Hart Roasts Lil Pump & Lil Xan For Their Face Tattoos During VMA Speech
- Rickey Smiley Encourages Parents To Free Themselves [EXCLUSIVE]
- Nicki Minaj Explains Why Drake Isn’t On “Queen”
- Who Had The Hottest Look At The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards?
- ‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 And Lyrica Can’t Get Past Their Egos Enough To Reconcile
- LIVE: Streaming Live From The 2018 VMA’s Red Carpet
- Petty Petunia: Teyana Taylor Decided To Take One Last Jab At Jeremih By Bringing This Lady On Stage
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 6
2. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 6
3. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 6
4. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 6
5. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 6
6. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 6
Why One Woman Was Denied A Job [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com