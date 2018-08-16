CLOSE
Cincy
Kings Island Announces They Are Bringing Back a Retired Ride!

Kings Island is Bringing An Oldie But Goodie Ride Back To The Park!

Kings Island Antique Cars

Source: Kings Island / Kings Island

Kings Island held a press conference today to make a very special throwback announcement!  The park is bringing back a favorite nostalgic ride that was retired fourteen years ago today…. the Antique Cars!

Families will get to drive replica classic antique cars on the scenic track that is a quarter mile long.  The Kings Mills Antique Autos will be located in Coney Mall, across from the Juke Box Café and alongside The Racer roller coaster and will make its return in Spring of 2019.  Kings Island Vice President and General ManagerMike Koontz stated in a press conference that, “When we ask guests what they would like to see return to Kings Island, the most popular response, by far, is the antique cars,”

See the full press conference here:

 

 

