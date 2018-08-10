Topher Grace Opens Up About Landing His Role As The Grand Wizard of The KKK

Feature Story
| 08.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Topher Grace sits down with Xilla Valentine to discuss his role as Grandwizard of The Ku Klux Klan David Duke, in Spike Lee‘s BlacKkKlansman. The film tells the real-life story of Ron Stallworth, a Black man who infiltrated the KKK.

During their interview, Xilla asked Topher if he has ever been excused of being racist and Topher replies not to my face. Topher also breaks down his conscious effort to break from his well-known role on That 70’s Show.

Topher Grace Opens Up About Landing His Role As The Grand Wizard of The KKK was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Drake Is First Artist To Gain 50 Billion…
 6 hours ago
08.10.18
Guess Who Just Turned 21?!?
 6 hours ago
08.10.18
Kanye West on Kimmel
Watch Kanye West’s Full Interview From Last Night’s…
 11 hours ago
08.10.18
ENTERTAINMENT-US-VH1-HIP HOP HONORS
Lil Kim Gets Annoyed When Asked About Nicki…
 2 days ago
08.09.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close