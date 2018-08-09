What You Can Do To Help The Salvation Army Help Your Community [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Do you have some items at home that you want to donate? August 10th is not only Rickey Smiley’s birthday, but it’s also National Day of Giving and “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” is talking all about it. A member from The Salvation Army spoke to listeners about giving back to those in need.
If you have a monetary donation, clothing, foot or anything else it will help a family that need it most. 82% of the money given to The Salvation Army is put back into the community. The Salvation Army is looking for school supplies, clothing and food for pantries.
1 in 7 families are in need of food and every little bit counts. He also spoke about volunteering your time at a location. Da Brat mentioned that overtime she accumulates items she doesn’t needs and always donates it. On August 10th give back!
