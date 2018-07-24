Mission Impossible Fallout is really good and this time around our boy Ethan Hunt and the IMF team join forces with CIA assassin August Walker, who was hand-picked by Angela Bassett‘s character head of the CIA Erica Sloan, to prevent a disaster of epic proportions.

I sat down with Angela Bassett in Paris, France to discuss her new movie Mission Impossible Fallout starring Tom Cruise. During the interview, we talked about her box office success, her hit show 911 and what would happen if her husband moved on to date someone who looks just like her.

Watch this fun interview and remember Mission Impossible: Fallout hits theaters everywhere July 27th.

Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout and Her Meme Moment | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.com

