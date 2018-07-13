CLOSE
News
Home > News

Mic Drop: This Woman Gives An Epic Response To Man Who Asks Her If She’s A Slut

School is in session.

1 reads
Leave a comment
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk

Source: Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty

One interviewer tried his luck when asking a woman about her “sluttiness” at the 2017 Los Angeles SlutWalk. Her response was iconic.

Amber Rose initially posted the clip to promote her upcoming 2018 SlutWalk on October 6. Now the video has gone viral on social media.

Instagrammer Samirah had all the answers for right-wing media personality Jesse Lee Peterson when he hit her with misleading questions.

If you don’t know what a “slut” is, you might want to pull from Samirah’s definition…it might just turn you into a boss.

Mic Drop: This Woman Gives An Epic Response To Man Who Asks Her If She’s A Slut was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
YG
YG Charged With Felony Robbery In Vegas
 15 hours ago
07.13.18
Charles Oakley Arrested In Vegas Casino Says He…
 2 days ago
07.13.18
Whitney Houston’s Mom Releases Statement After Movie Claims…
 2 days ago
07.13.18
DOJ To Re-Open Emmett Till Murder Case 63…
 2 days ago
07.13.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close