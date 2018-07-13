Mic Drop: This Woman Gives An Epic Response To Man Who Asks Her If She’s A Slut

One interviewer tried his luck when asking a woman about her “sluttiness” at the 2017 Los Angeles SlutWalk. Her response was iconic.

Amber Rose initially posted the clip to promote her upcoming 2018 SlutWalk on October 6. Now the video has gone viral on social media.

Instagrammer Samirah had all the answers for right-wing media personality Jesse Lee Peterson when he hit her with misleading questions.

If you don’t know what a “slut” is, you might want to pull from Samirah’s definition…it might just turn you into a boss.

