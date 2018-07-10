Prank Call For Anyone Who Likes Redneck Humor [EXCLUSIVE]

07.10.18
These prank calls are getting out of hand, but are hilarious. A comedian called up a cemetery and complained that someone peed on his Uncle Jessie’s grave. He mentioned that it was the men that work at the cemetery that did this and the manager said that isn’t true.

The two exchanged words and the comedian said that he was coming to give him an ass whooping. After he said that the manager immediately said come on over and do it and then hung up. The comedian called back and the manager threatened him. You won’t believe how this call ended.

