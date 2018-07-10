Are People Picking On “Love & Hip Hop” Star Tommie Lee? [EXCLUSIVE]

07.10.18
Tommie Lee from “Love & Hip Hop” is in trouble again, but that’s not surprising. She recently allegedly got very aggressive with a police officer after he told her to move her car out of the way. Tommie also hit a valet worker and was under the influence even though she’s not supposed to be drinking because of her past.

Gary With Da Tea believes that people are picking on her and Da Brat thinks it’s on purpose that they mess with her. Kimbo Slice passed away in 2016 and it looks like a movie about him is on the way. Winston Duke from “Black Panther” will play the late fighter, but there is no word on when it will come out.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

Are People Picking On “Love & Hip Hop” Star Tommie Lee? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
