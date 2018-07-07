6 reads Leave a comment
A few days ago Keyshia Cole took to social media to ‘announce’ that she was wearing a Fashionnova outfit as a maternity outfit using the hashtags #PreggoInMyFashionnovaFit and #CongradulationsAreInOrder
Days later Cole ‘kinda’ apologizes and reveals that she isn’t pregnant and is, in fact, tired of people body shaming her. No saying it hasn’t happened but we haven’t heard that rumor until she made the post. But ok sis we not happy for you anymore… carry on
The Latest:
- Keyshia Cole Admits She Lied About Being Pregnant
- Watch: Brooklyn Woman Goes OD With Fireworks By Aiming Them At Other People
- #IDAdam: Another Crusty White Person Calls The Police On A Black Person Trying To Live
- 101.1 WIZF x College Beats Presents: Freestyle Friday W/ DJ JDough Feat. Paydro, EP.4
- Listen To Black Women: Is There A Stigma Surrounding Mental Health In The Black Community?
- New Entertainment Complex Opens In Cincinnati
- Rae Sremmurd On The Unexpected Impact Of “Black Beatles” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Are We Heading Towards A Race War In America? [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- A Man In Canada Called 911 Over His McDonald’s Order Getting Cold
- These Dogs Were Too Smart To Fall For The #WhatTheFluffChallenge
9 Celebrities Who Worked While Pregnant
7 photos Launch gallery
9 Celebrities Who Worked While Pregnant
1. Ciara1 of 7
2. Alicia Keys2 of 7
3. Halle Berry3 of 7
4. M.I.A.4 of 7
5. Jourdan Dunn5 of 7
6. Jennifer Lopez6 of 7
7. Kerry Washington7 of 7
Keyshia Cole Admits She Lied About Being Pregnant was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com
comments – add yours