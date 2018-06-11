Pancakes, Be Gone: IHOP Is Now The International House Of Burgers And Everyone’s Confused

Just last week, the International House Of Pancakes announced that they’d be doing major rebranding by changing their name from IHOP to IHOB.

After a whole weekend of folks morning the death of their childhood pancake house and trying to guess the new name, the restaurant finally revealed that the new “B” in IHOB stands for Burgers —and folks are not pleased.

IHOP changing their name to International House of Burgers is like your Grandma saying from now on she's your Aunt. — JRehling (@JRehling) June 11, 2018

I'm not only confused… I'm hurt, betrayed, lost. I just don't get it. International House of Burgers? Nah, bruh. Nah. @IHOb pic.twitter.com/CikkUA6pu1 — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) June 11, 2018

unpopular opinion: why is IHOP making IHOB stand for international house of burgers- when their basic food already barely has any seasoning… pic.twitter.com/SC7LCQTDZT — k ✿ (@caaronvibes) June 11, 2018

We all know that IHOP has always served burgers, but were they ever good enough to rename the entire brand after?

Stop trying to make International House of Burgers happen! It's not going to happen! pic.twitter.com/V2ZD86wEfx — I came to bring the pain hardcore from the brain (@SethFromThe716) June 11, 2018

International house of burgers??? SO WHAT HAPPENS TO THE PANCAKES!?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/klChfSSCyY — Nate Joël (@NateJoel95) June 11, 2018

If you’re one of the people who thinks the food chain is just trolling, check out this promo pic that leaked on Twitter:

Sources tell me the IHOB is going to be International House of Burgers. There are promotional materials already leaking on Twitter. I bet its just a temporary name change. #IHOB #burgers pic.twitter.com/1hxKf4k6VP — Adam Clemons (@adamrclemons) June 11, 2018

IHOP even changed their Twitter info, officially.

IHOP is now International House Of Burgers. The world has gone insane! 👎👎👎 pic.twitter.com/DuIe3o2efV — Zane Media (@radiozane) June 11, 2018

Times are definitely changing, folks. First Pusha T bodies Drake in a rap battle, then Dennis Rodman says he plans to meet with Trump and Kim Jong Un. Now the International House Of Pancakes is the International House Of Burgers.

Check on your local Waffle House — we can’t afford to lose them.

Pancakes, Be Gone: IHOP Is Now The International House Of Burgers And Everyone’s Confused was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: