According to reports, Donald Trump has made the decision to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson. Johnson has already served 21 years of a life sentence after she was convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine. Celebrity Kim Kardashian visited Donald Trump Last Wednesday.
behalf of Johnson seeking a Pardon.
“I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense,” Kardashian West said in a statement after meeting with Trump. “We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she — and so many like her — will get a second chance at life.”
RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About The Black Woman Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Get Released From Prison
RELATED: 5 People Who Deserve A Presidential Pardon Before Rod Blagojevich (And None Of Their Names Are Trump)
Donald Trump Commutes The Sentence Of Alice Marie Johnson was originally published on woldcnews.com