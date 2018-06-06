According to reports, Donald Trump has made the decision to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson. Johnson has already served 21 years of a life sentence after she was convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine. Celebrity Kim Kardashian visited Donald Trump Last Wednesday.

BEST NEWS EVER!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/JUbpbE1Bk0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 6, 2018

behalf of Johnson seeking a Pardon.

“I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense,” Kardashian West said in a statement after meeting with Trump. “We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she — and so many like her — will get a second chance at life.”

Source: CNN

RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About The Black Woman Kim Kardashian Is Trying To Get Released From Prison

RELATED: 5 People Who Deserve A Presidential Pardon Before Rod Blagojevich (And None Of Their Names Are Trump)

Donald Trump Commutes The Sentence Of Alice Marie Johnson was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: