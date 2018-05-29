ABC has decided to cancel Roseanne, multiple outlets reported Monday. The news comes after the show’s star, Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist “joke” at former aide to President Obama, Valerie Jarrett. Wanda Sykes had already announced her exit from the show on Tuesday morning.

“muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” Barr wrote on Twitter late Monday night. She’s since deleted the tweet and quit the social media platform.

In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said Tuesday, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ Following Racist Tweet

ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ Following Racist Tweet was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

