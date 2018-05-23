Will Smith is Back on the Mic and New Music is on the Way!

The other day we got the word that Will Smith will be stepping out of retirement and will be back in the booth working on this years World Cup anthem with Diplo.

One day later, Will Smith drops off some video footage of what Will has in store, and it’s fire! Will Smith has taken social media by storm these last few months, he’s racked up over 15 million followers in that time span and is one of the best follows on the gram!

Check out the song & footage below and let us know on social media if you are here for this!

Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS) 25 photos Launch gallery Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS) 1. Will and Jazzy Jeff win an American Music Award Source:Jim Smeal/WireImage 1 of 25 2. Will Smith and MC Hammer Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc 2 of 25 3. The Fresh Prince Source:Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images 3 of 25 4. Will Smith In The 90s Source:Inter-News/ullstein bild via Getty Images 4 of 25 5. Vintage Jazzy Jeff and Will Smith Source:Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images 5 of 25 6. Will and Jada Source:SGranitz/WireImage 6 of 25 7. Will Smith Throwback Source:John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive/Getty Images 7 of 25 8. Will Smith and LL Cool J (you know it’s the 90s when you see Fubu!) Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc 8 of 25 9. Remember when Tyra Banks was on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”? Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc 9 of 25 10. Men In Black Source:Columbia Pictures/Getty Images 10 of 25 11. Will Smith In Bad Boys Source:Columbia Pictures/Getty Images 11 of 25 12. Remember “Wild Wild West?” Source:Murray Close/Getty Images 12 of 25 13. Will Smith gets slimed at the Nick Kids’ Choice Awards Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc 13 of 25 14. Will Smith and Muhammad Ali Source:TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images 14 of 25 15. Will Smith plays some golf Source:Stan Badz/PGA 15 of 25 16. Will Smith at the 2013 MTV VMAs Source:Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV 16 of 25 17. Will Smith on the set of “Collateral Beauty” in 2016 Source:Robert Kamau/GC Images 17 of 25 18. Will and Jada kick it with Rihanna Source:Christopher Polk/Getty Images 18 of 25 19. Will Smith on the set of “Collateral Beauty” in 2016 Source:Tal Rubin/GC Images 19 of 25 20. The Smith Clan Source:Michael Tran/FilmMagic 20 of 25 21. Will and Jada Source:Steve Granitz/WireImage 21 of 25 22. Suit and Tie Will Smith Source:Krista Kennell/AFP/Getty Images 22 of 25 23. Big Willie Style Source:David Becker/Getty Images for SHOWTIME SPORTS 23 of 25 24. Will Smith and the fam 24 of 25 25. Will Smith rocks plaid on the red carpet with Jada Source:Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic 25 of 25 Skip ad Continue reading Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS) Will Smith’s Evolution From Fresh Prince To Box Office King (PHOTOS)

The Latest:

Will Smith is Back on the Mic and New Music is on the Way! was originally published on boomphilly.com