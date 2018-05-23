Music
Will Smith is Back on the Mic and New Music is on the Way!

“Directors Make Movies, I Make Directors”

The other day we got the word that Will Smith will be stepping out of retirement and will be back in the booth working on this years World Cup anthem with Diplo.

 

 

One day later, Will Smith drops off some video footage of what Will has in store, and it’s fire! Will Smith has taken social media by storm these last few months, he’s racked up over 15 million followers in that time span and is one of the best follows on the gram!

Check out the song & footage below and let us know on social media if you are here for this!

 

