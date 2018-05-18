Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

At Least 8 Reported Dead In School Shooting At Texas High School

Another Tragic School Shooting

0 reads
Leave a comment

Authorities on site at Santa Fe High School in Dickinson ISD have confirmed that at least eight people were shot and killed following a school shooting. The suspect, a student who has not been identified, is currently in custody according to assistant principal Cris Richardson. Students were evacuated from the high school and taken to Alamo Gym, located on Hwy 6.

This is the third school shooting in the past seven days and the 22nd in the United States since the beginning of the year.

The entire school district is on lockdown, district officials said.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 people roughly 20 miles northwest of Galveston and 30 miles southeast of Houston.

The high school has about 1,400 students, according to GreatSchools.org. We’ll update this story as it develops.

At Least 8 Reported Dead In School Shooting At Texas High School was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Blac Chyna Likely To Be Sued Over Death…
 6 hours ago
05.18.18
Terrell Owens Not So Happy About Being Inducted…
 16 hours ago
05.18.18
Lupus And You: 5 Facts You Need To…
 19 hours ago
05.18.18
Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Describe…
 22 hours ago
05.18.18
Style Files: Trey Songz Top 5 Looks For…
 23 hours ago
05.18.18
YFN Lucci
Q Money Ft. YFN Lucci – “Whole Ticket”…
 2 days ago
05.17.18
Why Would Kanye West Get Rid Of His…
 2 days ago
05.16.18
Queen Latifah Receives Honorary Doctorate Degree
 2 days ago
05.16.18
Nicki Minaj Announces New Movie With Tina Fey
 2 days ago
05.16.18
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 3 days ago
05.16.18
Adidas Under Investigation Following Accident At Kanye West’s…
 3 days ago
05.16.18
31 items
Star Transformation: Stevie Wonder
 6 days ago
05.12.18
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 2 weeks ago
05.03.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close