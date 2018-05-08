Cincy
Home > Cincy

Ohio Primary Election Today!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 8 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Today is the day that you can exercise your right to vote, the polls are open in Cincinnati. You have the power to change the things going on around you, get out an vote.

It’s Ohio’s Primary Election Tuesday.

There’s plenty to cover before you cast your vote for the governor’s race to local zoo and library funding.

The polls are open until 7:30 p.m. If you need to know where to vote you can click the link below!

Click or tap here if you do not know. (FOX19)

Here are the Issues:

Issue 1- Congressional Redistricting Procedures Amendment

Issue 2- Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Hamilton 

Issue 3- Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Hamilton County

 

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 17 hours ago
05.08.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 6 days ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 6 days ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 6 days ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 6 days ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 1 week ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 2 weeks ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now