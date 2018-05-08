Ohio Primary Election Today!

Today is the day that you can exercise your right to vote, the polls are open in Cincinnati. You have the power to change the things going on around you, get out an vote.

It’s Ohio’s Primary Election Tuesday.

There’s plenty to cover before you cast your vote for the governor’s race to local zoo and library funding.

The polls are open until 7:30 p.m. If you need to know where to vote you can click the link below!

Click or tap here if you do not know. (FOX19)

Here are the Issues:

Issue 1- Congressional Redistricting Procedures Amendment

Issue 2- Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Hamilton

Issue 3- Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Hamilton County

