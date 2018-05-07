Cincy
Cincinnati: BOX-OFFICE REPORT

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 5 hours ago
1. Avengers: Infinity War – $112.5 million

2. Overboard – $14.8 million

3. A Quiet Place – $7.6 million

4. I Feel Pretty – $4.9 million

5. Rampage – $4.6 million

Avengers: Infinity War again destroyed the competition at the box office. With $112.5 million, the Marvel flick scored the second-biggest second weekend in history. It has also reached the $1 billion mark globally faster than any movie ever. In 10 days at the domestic box office, Infinity War has earned $450.8 million.

The Anna Faris remake of Overboard debuted in second with $14.8 million.

A Quiet Place dropped from second to third with $7.6 million.

I Feel Pretty was fourth with $4.9 million and Rampage was fifth with $4.6 million.

The Charlize Theron comedy Tully opened in sixth with $3.2 million and the thriller Bad Samaritan premiered in 10th with $1.8 million.

 

Don Juan Fasho

