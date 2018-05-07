Cincy
73 Yr Old Ohio Man Dies in Officer Involved Shooting!

Written By: Divine Martino

In Guernsey County, which is located in Eastern Ohio, a 73 yr old unidentified man was shot and killed in his home by police. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden’s office said deputies responded with deadly gunfire after the man pointed a firearm at them through a screen window.

Deputies responded to a call to have the man taken to a hospital because the man was making threats to harm himself. but once they approached, things turned deadly.  The man would not come out of his home and after an hour of talking he allegedly pointed his gun at officers. No deputies were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.

