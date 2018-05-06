Cincy
Home > Cincy

Grandfather Stops Suspect By Tripping Him

Written By: Dez Arnez

Posted 19 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
City Lit Up At Waterfront

Source: Matt Febo / EyeEm / Getty

A grandfather has been praised for deftly tripping an armed suspect who was running from the police, allowing officers to catch up with him and make an arrest.

On April 3, Bill — whose real name has not been identified by the police — was waiting to leave a library in west Columbus, Ohio, with his granddaughter in tow when he heard police sirens. Soon after, he saw a man with a hand in his waistband running toward him, and heard officers repeatedly urging him to drop his gun.

According to a report by the Columbus Division of Police, Bill, who was holding a walking stick, then stuck out his back leg to trip the teenage suspect. The suspect’s gun flew out of his hand and police quickly piled on him.

The grandfather’s move, which was captured by surveillance cameras, “likely saved the 18-year-old suspect’s life,” according to the police statement.

After the suspect was arrested, police recovered a Glock 9mm pistol and 29 rounds of ammunition from him. As the 18-year-old had a “lengthy criminal record,” according to the police, he was taken to jail.

“Community involvement, be it by courage, bravery and/or fancy footwork, helped take a criminal off the streets of Columbus,” the police statement says. “Thank you ‘Bill’ for sticking your leg out for us.”

source: time,Youtube

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NBA YoungBoy
New and Making Noise: Youngboy NBA ‘Until Death…
 4 days ago
05.04.18
Trending African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Trending
Win Now! $250 Cash By Taking Our Music…
 4 days ago
05.03.18
Snowfall Season 2 Announces Premiere Date + Releases…
 4 days ago
05.03.18
Southwest Airline Forced To Make Emergency Landing In…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
James Comey Sang Beyoncé During FBI Briefing
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Watch Out Tinder, Facebook Dating App Is Coming…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Rapper Daz Dillinger Being Investigated For Threating Kanye…
 5 days ago
05.03.18
Georgia HBCU Under Fire After AKA Prostitution Ring…
 6 days ago
05.02.18
Watch: Ryan Shazier Walks For the First Time
 1 week ago
04.27.18
Apparently Bill Cosby Barked Like A Dog In…
 2 weeks ago
04.26.18
Rick Ross Launches RICH, A Men’s Grooming Beauty…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Issa Rae Teams Up With BET To Find…
 2 weeks ago
04.24.18
Beyoncé And Solange Epic ‘Great Fall’ During 2nd…
 2 weeks ago
04.23.18
26 items
Remembering A Legend: Luther Vandross [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
04.20.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now