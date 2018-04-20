VIDEO: How to Make Cannabis Butter

Cannabis lovers have proved to us that you can use it for more than smoking…. like have you ever thought about cooking with it? We don’t recommend you just eating it outright but there are several recipes to include Cannabis in and some of the most popular are baked goods!
So how does it work? You can include Cannibus in your cookies, brownies etc but infusing it into the butter you cook with. Here’s the break down of how to make your own Cannibus Butter from the cookbook ‘The 420 Gourmet’
So Cannabis butter is ideal for baking but if you wanna be real grown with it spread it on some butter or add a little flavor to your veggies like broccoli. Anyway you decide to use your Cannabis Butter just be sure to be responsible.
