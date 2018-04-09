Wale Shares The Touching Moment After His Daughter Was Born [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Wale spoke about watching his daughter be born and how it was an experience he will never forget. He stayed up top and helped the mother of his child with her breathing. Wale even said he closed his eyes and pushed with her.

Follow @TheRSMS

The doctor told him about 15 more pushes and next thing he knew the baby was born. Wale saw his daughter and immediately tears fell down and he had no idea why, but said that’s when you see God. He’s so thankful for this and continues to try to be the best dad he can be.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Wale Talks About Realizing He Didn’t Have Many Friends [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Wale Gives His Thoughts About Getting A Face Tattoo [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Wale Left Atlantic Records

The Latest: