Wale Discusses His Desire To Build Birthing Centers In Low Income Areas [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Wale became a father to a baby girl and it has truly changed his life. He talked to Headkrack about how sometimes she doesn’t want to be hugged and will run away. Wale believes that technology has a lot to do why kids don’t want affection.
Before having his daughter he realized a lot about the differences of birthing centers vs. having a baby in the hospital. Wale would like to build birthing centers in low income areas so they have a chance to experience the difference. He mentioned it was more soothing and they treated them like people. Wale is excited to help future moms.
