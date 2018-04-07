NEW MUSIC: Drake ‘Nice For What’ Watch the Video Here!!

On what many thought was Cardi B’s day, Drake might have just stolen a little of her shine by dropping a new song and video in the middle of the night that has us so hype!
Drake released a visual for ‘Nice For What’ celebrating Black Women to the beat of New Orleans bounce. The visual has many appearances from some of our favs like Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Letitia Wright, Tiffany Haddish, Yara Shahidi and many more. The track included a sample from Lauren Hill’s ‘Ex-Factor and with the voice of Big Freedia this song and visual is giving us life!
And while we still love Cardi B’s ‘Invasion of Privacy’ we can’t help but give Drake some love too…
