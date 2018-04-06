What Is It About 50 Cent That Keeps Vivica A. Fox Talking About Him? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gary With Da Tea has all the latest celebrity news. Vivica A. Fox landed her own talk show that will air on CBS, but she also has a book coming out. She is talking about 50 Cent again and their relationship.
Gary doesn’t understand why Vivica is still talking about 50 Cent and believes he might have that “hammer.” This might be the reason why she can’t get him out of her head. La La Anthony allegedly went back to another man that allegedly stole from her in the past and Gary said he might have that hammer too.
RELATED: Vivica A. Fox Is Getting A Talk Show On CBS
RELATED: Why 50 Cent Is Going Off On Vivica A. Fox Again [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Vivica A. Fox Gives Details About What Really Broke Up Her And 50 Cent [VIDEO]
