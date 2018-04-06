The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

What Is It About 50 Cent That Keeps Vivica A. Fox Talking About Him? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Gary With Da Tea has all the latest celebrity news. Vivica A. Fox landed her own talk show that will air on CBS, but she also has a book coming out. She is talking about 50 Cent again and their relationship.

Gary doesn’t understand why Vivica is still talking about 50 Cent and believes he might have that “hammer.” This might be the reason why she can’t get him out of her head. La La Anthony allegedly went back to another man that allegedly stole from her in the past and Gary said he might have that hammer too.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Vivica A. Fox Is Getting A Talk Show On CBS

RELATED: Why 50 Cent Is Going Off On Vivica A. Fox Again [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Vivica A. Fox Gives Details About What Really Broke Up Her And 50 Cent [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Vivica A. Fox Through The Years

16 photos Launch gallery

Vivica A. Fox Through The Years

Continue reading Vivica A. Fox Through The Years

Vivica A. Fox Through The Years

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 16 hours ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 17 hours ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 17 hours ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 23 hours ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 2 days ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 3 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 4 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 4 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 1 week ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 1 week ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Photos