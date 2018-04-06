The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Would You Let Your Mother-In-Law Manage You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Kris Jenner allegedly added two more clients to manage. Ms. Juicy spoke about how Kanye West and Travis Scott are now being managed by Jenner. She manages her own kids and Juicy asked listeners what they thought about this.

Some believed that it’s a good idea so you keep the money in the family. Another person brought up a good point, which is what happens if the couples break up. Someone else mentioned that you should keep personal and business separate. Would you let your mother-in-law manage you?

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Reportedly Managing Kanye West & Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner Says Nah

RELATED: Why Kris Jenner Shouldn’t Call Out Scott Disick For Dating Sofia Richie [VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy Talks About Her Weight Loss Journey [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Great Gatsby Bash: Kris Jenner Celebrates Her Sexy 60th Birthday!

11 photos Launch gallery

Great Gatsby Bash: Kris Jenner Celebrates Her Sexy 60th Birthday!

Continue reading Great Gatsby Bash: Kris Jenner Celebrates Her Sexy 60th Birthday!

Great Gatsby Bash: Kris Jenner Celebrates Her Sexy 60th Birthday!

Kris Jenner took it back to the Roaring ’20s to celebrate her 60th birthday!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old…
 16 hours ago
04.05.18
Lamar Odom Says Marijuana Helped Crack Addiction
 17 hours ago
04.05.18
Tyrese And Wife Expecting A Daughter
 17 hours ago
04.05.18
25 Of The Best Vitamin C Infused Hair…
 23 hours ago
04.05.18
One Dead, Four Injured In Shooting At YouTube…
 2 days ago
04.04.18
Trailer Arrives For Kevin Hart + Tiffany Haddish…
 3 days ago
04.03.18
BREAKING: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Dies At 81
 4 days ago
04.02.18
Cancer Warning Signs Go Up For California Starbucks…
 4 days ago
04.01.18
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 1 week ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 1 week ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 1 week ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 1 week ago
03.28.18
Photos