Would You Let Your Mother-In-Law Manage You? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kris Jenner allegedly added two more clients to manage. Ms. Juicy spoke about how Kanye West and Travis Scott are now being managed by Jenner. She manages her own kids and Juicy asked listeners what they thought about this.
Some believed that it’s a good idea so you keep the money in the family. Another person brought up a good point, which is what happens if the couples break up. Someone else mentioned that you should keep personal and business separate. Would you let your mother-in-law manage you?
