Cardi B Will Make History On “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” [EXCLUSIVE]

Cardi B’s career is taking off. Her album comes out this week, she will be performing on “Saturday Night Live” and will make history on another hit show. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that she’ll co-host on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”

Follow @TheRSMS

A man is also trying to sue the rapper for allegedly using his body tattoo picture for her mixtape cover. Nicki Minaj is back and is getting praised by Birdman. He recently said that no matter what Minaj is the best female rapper in the game.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Cardi B To Co-Host “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

RELATED: Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Habits On “Be Careful” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Did Nicki Minaj Try To Steal Cardi B’s Thunder? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: