Cardi B Will Make History On “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 hours ago
Cardi B’s career is taking off. Her album comes out this week, she will be performing on “Saturday Night Live” and will make history on another hit show. Gary With Da Tea mentioned that she’ll co-host on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.”

A man is also trying to sue the rapper for allegedly using his body tattoo picture for her mixtape cover. Nicki Minaj is back and is getting praised by Birdman. He recently said that no matter what Minaj is the best female rapper in the game.

Bodak Birthday Bash: The Rise of Cardi B

Happy Birthday, Cardi! While we love bumping “Bodak Yellow” every chance we get, we’ve been following our girl since her days on Instagram. Check out how much the queen has grown and flourished with this trip down memory lane.

