Watch: Blac Chyna Wields Stroller At Fan Attempting To Touch Her Child

Fans are asking questions after reality star Blac Chyna was captured on camera swinging a stroller at bystanders at Six Flags on Easter Sunday.

The video, shows Chyna visibly upset at an unidentifiable foe, who allegedly posed a threat to her kids:

After the footage surfaced, Chyna took to insta-stories to explain that someone tried to come and touch her child, saying she will “protect her children at all costs.”

Chyna is the mother of King Cairo, 5, and 16-month old Dream Kardashian.

RELATED LINKS

#BlackTwitter Reacts To Blac Chyna’s Lackluster Sex Tape

Rob Kardashian Wants Judge To Dismiss Blac Chyna’s Assault Case Against Him

Rob Kardashian Wants Judge To Dismiss Blac Chyna’s Assault Case Against Him

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: