Music
Home > Music

Video Surfaces Of Fabolous Violently Threatening Emily B. And Her Father

In the video, the rapper tells his father-in-law he has a "bullet" for him.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 10 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
Fabolous' The Great Fabsby Birthday Celebration

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

 

Fabolous has some serious explaining to do.

A disturbing video that recently surfaced on TMZ shows the rapper at his Engelwood, New Jersey home threatening Emily’s father and brother at his home because they were allegedly retrieving guns from the property so they could not be used against her.

Swearing, Fab threatens Emily’s father, saying “I got a bullet for you.” He also aggressively moved toward Emily on two occasions, sending her running back in fear. It also looks like had sharp object in his hand at the time, but it’s not clear what it was.

Sadly, you can also hear a child crying in the background.

As we previously reported, Fab was arrested last week for a domestic violence that after he found out via Instagram that Emily was also in LA.

According to the affidavit, Fabolous threatened, via text, to hit the victim in the head with a baseball bat and revealed that he would kill her, but “did not want to go out like that.” Fabolous allegedly punched her in the face seven times “causing severe damage to her two front teeth.”

Fab was arrested after turning himself into the police Wednesday night around 8:30 pm. He was arrested on two felony charges.

RELATED NEWS:

Shocking Details: Fabolous Reportedly Punched Emily B In The Mouth 7 Times

Rapper Fabolous Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Emily B

Back On: Fabolous And Emily Let The World Know They’re Together

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Snoop Dogg Double Album ‘Bible Of Love’ Hits…
 2 days ago
03.30.18
DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year…
 2 days ago
03.29.18
Vivica A. Fox Set To Host Syndicated Talk…
 3 days ago
03.29.18
DMX In Concert - New York, NY
DMX Sentenced to Prison for Tax Evasion
 3 days ago
03.29.18
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Back To Their Vegan Way…
 3 days ago
03.29.18
No Charges To Be Filed In Shooting Death…
 4 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Woman Marries A Tree To Save…
 4 days ago
03.28.18
Weird News: Are You Here For DRIED Slices…
 4 days ago
03.28.18
This Cigarette Toting Crawfish Is The After-Work Shmood…
 5 days ago
03.27.18
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 5 days ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 6 days ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 1 week ago
03.22.18
Photos