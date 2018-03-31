Music
Stacey Dash Quits Congressional Campaign

Ok, girl.

Stacey Dash  announced that she’s given up her run for congress.

Just weeks after she revealed her aspirations to become a U.S. congresswoman, the actress has changed her mind.

“After much prayer, introspection and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy for California’s 44th Congressional District,” Stacey said in an email to CNN.

The former Fox News commentator explained that she began her congressional bid with the best of intentions.

“I started this run with the intention to address the pressing issues in the district where I live,” she added “I hoped, and remain hopeful, that I can assist people living here on the national level. My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party.”

Stacy was running to represent an area of California that includes cities like Compton, Watts, San Pedro, and North Long Beach. These areas have always leaned democratic. They have a long history of voting in democratic in congressional elections (they’re currently represented by Nannette Barragán), and 83% of the population there voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

However, Stacey has been a very vocal conservative republican, so we can’t imagine who would have voted for the Clueless star in California’s 44th district. It’s not exactly her base.

Stacey said that she’s choosing to lay down her campaign to focus on her family.

Photos