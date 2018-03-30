Music
Cardi B Addresses Offset’s Cheating Habits On New Single ‘Be Careful’

Cardi B is spilling all the tea on Offset's cheating habits on new single 'Be Careful.'

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 6 hours ago
2018 GQ x Neiman Marcus All Star Party - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Cardi B dropped the third single off her highly anticipated album Invasion Of Privacy at midnight last night, sending fans scrambling to hear what the reportedly pregnant rapper has been cooking up in the studio. Be Careful seemingly details her struggle with her fiancee Offset’s rumored infidelities.

MUST READ: Here Are All The Fashion Details On Cardi B.’s Visuals For Her ‘Be Careful’ Promo Cover

My new single “Be Careful” drops TONIGHT! Available everywhere!

“Gave you TLC, you wanna creep and shit/ Poured out my whole heart to a piece of shit,” she raps over the vulnerable record, which is a taste of what’s to come off Cardi’s debut opus. “Said that you was workin’, but you’re out here/ chasin’ culo and putas, chillin’ poolside, livin’ two lives.”

Cardi’s relationship with Migos rapper Offset has become just as popular as her music after the duo got engaged last year. However, it’s been riddled with cheating rumors. Cardi is reportedly pregnant.

Whatever the case, Be Careful shows Cardi’s growth from mixtape artist to full blown entertainer. Invasion Of Privacy hits the public April 6.

