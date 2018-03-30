Music
NeNe Leakes And Kim Zolciak Face Off In Explosive ‘RHOA’ Reunion Trailer

Written By: Nia Noelle

Gather round the living room TV folks, the RHOA reunion is almost upon us. Bravo dropped the trailer for the explosive end of season sit-down and it’s as entertaining as you thought with NeNe ready to pop all the way off on Kim Zolciak.

According to several reports, Kenya Moore is pregnant. And apparently NeNe and Sheree are still fighting over LIErone. And Porsha decided to wear a crown. By the looks of the trailer, we’re in for a real reality TV treat.

The reunion airs Sunday, April 8 at 8/7c on Bravo TV.

Photos