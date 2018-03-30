Music
Taraji P. Henson Was Ready For Her ‘Glenn Close Moment’ When Tyler Perry Called Her To Star In ‘Acrimony’

Written By: Nia Noelle

Acrimony

Taraji P. Henson may be the hardest working woman in shoe business. We recently caught up with the superstar, who revealed, not only did she film Acrimony in five days, she filmed it simultaneously with Empire. But what else was she to do when her friend and colleague Tyler Perry called with a role designed specifically for her?

“He had me at, ‘This is your Glenn Close moment in Fatal Attraction‘,” Taraji revealed in a candid sit-down while promoting the film. “Taraji is a brilliant actor,” Tyler Perry said. “Nobody could have played this role but her.”

Acrimony hits theaters March 30.

