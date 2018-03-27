Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

This Epic Photo Bomb Ruined A Picture Perfect Beach Moment

One wedding can't have nice things.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 40 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Woman enjoying the sun

Source: fotostorm / Getty

Imagine having a beautiful wedding on the beach. Your family and friends are all in attendance to celebrate your union.

It’s time for a picture and you want it to be as perfect as your wedding. The photographer frames the shot…but there’s just one problem.

Some wedding ruiner is refusing to move from her sun bathing spot. And the lighting is just too good for you to move your whole party.

The photographer takes the shot and you’re left with this.

 

(Sigh), perfection is overrated.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 39 mins ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 day ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 6 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 7 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 1 week ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.18
Photos