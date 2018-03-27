Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Guns & Hip Hop: 7 Rappers That Should Join Killer Mike & Vic Mensa In Gun Debate

Town hall is in session.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 39 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
March For Our Lives In Washington, DC

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

This past weekend Killer Mike caused a wave of controversy when he did an interview with NRA TV advocating gun ownership and condemning the school walkouts over gun control.

He immediately faced backlash for doing the interview, especially since the National Rifle Association (NRA) has been notoriously silent on what it means to be a Black gun owner.

Eventually, Mike posted two videos apologizing for the interview, saying he supports the March For Our Lives and only wanted to advocate  Black people owning guns.

The whole incident caused fellow rapper Vic Mensa (who performed at March For Our Lives) to speak out on Twitter.

Killer Mike went on to respond.

With gun violence being a major topic in rap music, a debate amongst rhymers wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Swipe through to check out other rappers that could add to the discussion sweeping the nation.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Comedian Byron Allen Buys His Own Weather Channel…
 38 mins ago
03.27.18
Wendy’s Dropped A Mixtape Called We Beefin! [Tracks]
 1 day ago
03.26.18
Lena Waithe Covers April Issue Of ‘Vanity Fair’
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Short Only Served 34 Days In Jail…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Columbus Area Student Suspended for Not ‘Walking Out’…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Queen Latifah’s Mother Passes Away From Her 10…
 5 days ago
03.22.18
Weird News| Man Tries Police With Homer Simpson…
 6 days ago
03.21.18
Michael B. Jordan To Produce All-Black WWII Drama…
 7 days ago
03.20.18
Colin Kaepernick Says It With His Chest
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Ha!: LeBron James Has Jokes For The Peanut…
 1 week ago
03.19.18
Tamar Braxton Follows The “Fresh Start’ Trend Going…
 1 week ago
03.18.18
‘Toy’s R US’ Is Selling & Closing All…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.18
SXSW 2018: Andre Harrell And Teddy Riley Discuss…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.18
Kerry Washington To Star In New Hulu Series…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.18
Photos