Tiffany Haddish Spills More Tea About Beyoncé, Jay Z, And That Unidentified, Drugged Up Actress

The BeyHive was ready to sting when Tiffany Haddish started spilling deets about their King and Queen. But even after Bey dropped what was possibly a subliminal bar aimed at Tiffany, the Girls Trip star still has more to say about Beyoncé, Jay Z, and the “actress” who was acting up in their royal presence. (ICYMI, Bey recently rapped “If they tryna party with the queen, they gon’ have to sign a nondisclosure” on DJ Khaled’s “Top Off”).

But back to the story. According to Tiffany, an actress bit Bey in her face and all hell nearly broke loose from there. She told GQ magazine, “There was this actress there…that’s just, like, doing the mostest…She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

She goes on to say, “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This b*tch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé‘s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this b*tch just bit Beyoncé?’” Tiffany adds, “Near the end of the party…Beyoncé‘s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That b*tch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The b*tch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Read her full GQ story here. It seemed all was well after Bey dropped “Top Off,” as Tiffany was invited to Bey and Jay Z’s Oscars afterparty…but let’s see how Bey feels about this latest tea.

