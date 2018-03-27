Whoopi Goldberg and Tiffany Haddish To Star In The Next Tyler Perry Movie

Whoopi Goldberg has just joined the cast of Tyler Perry’s The List starring Tika Sumpter and Tiffany Haddish. While promoting his new movie Acrimony, Tyler broke the news on a visit to The View.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The List follows Danica played by Tika, who is forced to accept that she may be getting “catfished” by an online boyfriend whom she has never met, when her wild sister who is played by Tiffany Haddish gets released from prison and re-enters her life.

Tyler wrote and directed The List, the film which also stars Omari Hardwick is scheduled to be released November 2nd, 2018.

