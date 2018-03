Why Black Tony Can’t Make It To Miami [EXCLUSIVE]

It’s a sad day for Black Tony. Rickey Smiley called him to tell him that he’s in Miami waiting. Black Tony told Rickey he might not make it because he’s on the church airline. Rickey had to explain that Spirit Airline has nothing to do with church.

Black Tony spent $20 on the ticket, but the luggage will cost $300 and he doesn’t have it. He begged Rickey to pay for it, but that wasn’t happening. Black Tony might drive to Miami and we will have to see if that happens.

