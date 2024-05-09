Listen Live
Rev. Al Sharpton “There Are Too Many Punks In The Pulpit”

Published on May 8, 2024

Source: Nordin Catic / Getty

On April 18 when two officers responded to an AMVETS Post on Sherrick Road Southeast. Police say Tyson ran there after crashing his car near the eastern limits of the city of Canton. Canton Police Department quickly released body camera footage showing the death of 53-year-old East Canton resident Frank E. Tyson while in police custody, including his last words of “I can’t breathe.” It is a 35-minute, 46-second video which shows officers arriving to the scene, confronting Tyson, and attempting to take him into custody.   What was shocking was what was going on in the bar while Frank E. Tyson laid motionless on the floor, officers can be heard having a conversation about how they always wanted to get into a bar fight.

Civil Rights Attorney, Ben Crump, who is now representing the family of Frank E. Tyson, called what happened in Canton “George Floyd 2.0.” 

Today as the family of Frank E. Tyson prepared to lay him to rest, the legendary Reverend Al. Sharpton delivered his eulogy at his home going, starting of by acknowledging Minister Presley who in spite of the fear of how the city would react to the funeral, opened his doors to his church which is a church for all God’s people.  Reverend Al. Sharpton stated that there are too many “punks in the pulpit”, then called for the funeral home director to hand him a check to cover the funeral costs of Frank E Tyson.

See video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Rev. Al Sharpton “There Are Too Many Punks In The Pulpit”  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

