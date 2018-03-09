Music
Rick Ross Recalls When He Understood That Hip-Hop Was “More Than The Music” [VIDEO]

Rick Ross sat down with TVOne‘s “Uncensored” and talked about when he fell in love with hip-hop. As early as elementary school, he explains, artists like  2 Live Crew  inspired him. He talks about when he understood hip-hop was more than music, it’s a lifestyle, and finding that love in a city that was largely moving to a different beat.

Rick also recalls joy riding past mansion and dreaming about one day making it to that level of success. with Hip-Hop music. Check out the video above to hear Rick Ross share of his story on TVOne.

