Headkrack & Juicy Bust Moves To Kick Off “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Live [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Things were on and popping for The Rickey Smiley Morning Show‘s live broadcast at City Winery in Atlanta! As the morning show crew graced the stage one by one, they got the crowd hype to hang out with their favorite radio family. Headkrack brought out the rest of the family; Juicy busted some dance moves right off the bat, while Da Brat entered fully “Funkdafied.”

Then, Rickey Smiley came out and turned everything all the way up! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gets The Whole Crowd Turnt Up For Wake Up Calls! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Leads A Chorus Of “The Jeffersons” Theme Song [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Hilariously Busts Out Air Guitar When “Outkast” Plays [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: