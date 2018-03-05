The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Special K & Rock-T Struggle To Make Listeners Laugh With Their Corniest Jokes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

While “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” was live onstage at Atlanta’s city winery, Rock-T and Special K whipped out their silliest, corniest jokes to try to get two listeners to double over in laughter and spit their water out. But their supply of corny jokes ca’t quite get two listeners to budge, so Rickey Smiley and Headkrack stepped in, too! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos