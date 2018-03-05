Gary With Da Tea Gets Footloose And Fancy Free Live At City Winery [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Onstage live at Atlanta’s City Winery, “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” cast got up to a lot of shenanigans. Gary With Da Tea was feeling foot loose and fancy free as he spread some of that signature joy with some hip-hop can-can kicks.
Then, an audience member hops up onstage to honor Omega Psi Phi with a Que Hop for the books! Check out all the fun in this exclusive video from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]
36 photos Launch gallery
Headkrack & Gary With Da Tea At The UniverSoul Circus! [PHOTOS]
1. Zeke & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM 1 of 36
2. Lucky The Ringmaster, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack & ZekeSource:StarterCAM 2 of 36
3. Lucky The Ringmaster & ZekeSource:StarterCAM 3 of 36
4. Zeke, Headkrack, Lucky The Ringmaster & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM 4 of 36
5. Zeke & Lucky The RingmasterSource:StarterCAM 5 of 36
6. UniverSoul CircusSource:StarterCAM 6 of 36
7. Lucky The Ringmaster & ZekeSource:StarterCAM 7 of 36
8. Zeke & Lucky The RingmasterSource:StarterCAM 8 of 36
9. ZekeSource:StarterCAM 9 of 36
10. Lucky The RingmasterSource:StarterCAM 10 of 36
11. Zeke & Lucky The RingmasterSource:StarterCAM 11 of 36
12. Zeke & Lucky The RingmasterSource:StarterCAM 12 of 36
13. Zeke & Lucky The RingmasterSource:StarterCAM 13 of 36
14. Zeke & Lucky The RingmasterSource:StarterCAM 14 of 36
15. Headkrack & Gary With Da TeaSource:StarterCAM 15 of 36
16. Zeke & Lucky The RingmasterSource:StarterCAM 16 of 36
17. Zeke & Lucky The RingmasterSource:StarterCAM 17 of 36
18. Zeke & Lucky The RingmasterSource:StarterCAM 18 of 36
19. UniverSoul CircusSource:StarterCAM 19 of 36
20. ZekeSource:StarterCAM 20 of 36
21. UniverSoul CircusSource:StarterCAM 21 of 36
22. Zeke & Lucky The RingmasterSource:StarterCAM 22 of 36
23. Lucky The Ringmaster, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack & ZekeSource:StarterCAM 23 of 36
24. Lucky The Ringmaster, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack & ZekeSource:StarterCAM 24 of 36
25. ZekeSource:StarterCAM 25 of 36
26. Lucky The Ringmaster, Gary With Da Tea, Headkrack & ZekeSource:StarterCAM 26 of 36
27. UniverSoul CircusSource:StarterCAM 27 of 36
28. UniverSoul CircusSource:StarterCAM 28 of 36
29. UniverSoul CircusSource:StarterCAM 29 of 36
30. UniverSoul CircusSource:StarterCAM 30 of 36
31. UniverSoul CircusSource:StarterCAM 31 of 36
32. UniverSoul CircusSource:StarterCAM 32 of 36
33. UniverSoul CircusSource:StarterCAM 33 of 36
34. UniverSoul CircusSource:StarterCAM 34 of 36
35. UniverSoul CircusSource:StarterCAM 35 of 36
36. UniverSoul CircusSource:StarterCAM 36 of 36
