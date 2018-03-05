The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary With Da Tea Gets Footloose And Fancy Free Live At City Winery [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Onstage live at Atlanta’s City Winery, “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”  cast got up to a lot of shenanigans. Gary With Da Tea was feeling foot loose and fancy free as he spread some of that signature joy with some hip-hop can-can kicks.

Then, an audience member hops up onstage to honor Omega Psi Phi with a Que Hop for the books! Check out all the fun in this exclusive video from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Photos