Blac Youngsta Talks About Befriending Yo Gotti After Crashing His Music Video [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Blac Youngsta talks about connecting with, and getting co-signed by his favorite artist, Yo Gotti. He recalls meeting Gotti after hearing that he was shooting a music video, he went, only to find Gotti by himself. He explains how he came through with positive energy and took over the shoot, which started a friendship between them.

Blac Youngsta also talks about who he does it for, and why he’s glad that certain people were cut out of his life before he made it big. He shares a little bit of advice for those pursuing the dreams, explaining why they’ve got to be patient on the climb up. He also talks about his Memphis house, which is bigger than Elvis‘. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

