Jini Thorton Explains How Uber Drivers Can Get Their Tax Deductions In Order [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Jini Thorton was hanging out in the morning show studio answer everybody’s tax questions. She helps a guy who drives for Lyft and Uber how he can handle his deductions this year. Jini also explains why it’s not so bad if the IRS takes your tax refund to cover something you owe them.

Then, an accounting student asked Jini for tips on furthering his education in tax reform. Plus, Jini reveals why you should never believe any phone call claiming to be from the IRS. Check out the player above to hear all the gems Jini Thorton has to drop for us in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

