The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Jini Thorton Explains How Uber Drivers Can Get Their Tax Deductions In Order [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 2 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment

Jini Thorton was hanging out in the morning show studio answer everybody’s tax questions. She helps a guy who drives for Lyft and Uber how he can handle his deductions this year. Jini also explains why it’s not so bad if the IRS takes your tax refund to cover something you owe them.

Then, an accounting student asked Jini for tips on furthering his education in tax reform. Plus, Jini reveals why you should never believe any phone call claiming to be from the IRS. Check out the player above to hear all the gems Jini Thorton has to drop for us in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Jini Thorton Explains The Tax Changes You Need To Know About [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jini Thorton: Why You Need To Care About Equifax’s Security Breach [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: Tips On Avoiding Trouble & Getting Ahead At Tax Time [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

IRS Hit List of Celebrity Tax Evaders

22 photos Launch gallery

IRS Hit List of Celebrity Tax Evaders

Continue reading IRS Hit List of Celebrity Tax Evaders

IRS Hit List of Celebrity Tax Evaders

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Cathy Hughes To Be Honored With Lowry Mays…
 3 days ago
03.02.18
Tisha Campbell-Martin To Star In ABC Drama Pilot…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
DJ Khaled Teams Up With French Montana’s ‘We…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A…
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Big Sean Has Postponed His ‘Unfriendly Reminder Tour’
 4 days ago
03.01.18
Why Are Women In Mexico Marrying Trees?
 4 days ago
03.01.18
[WATCH] SZA’s Dad Gets Emotional Listening To “Broken…
 5 days ago
02.28.18
Patti LaBelle Set For Recurring Role On ‘Greenleaf’
 6 days ago
02.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Profits To Fund Boys & Girls…
 6 days ago
02.27.18
Atlanta CDC Doctor Missing After Warning People About…
 6 days ago
02.27.18
Patti Labelle Joins ‘Greenleaf’ Cast For Season 3
 6 days ago
02.27.18
Bill Cosby’s Daughter, Ensa Passed Away at 44…
 7 days ago
02.26.18
57 items
Celebrating Entrepreneurship At The Black Business & Marketing…
 1 week ago
02.25.18
Several Central Ohio Schools Receive Threats
 1 week ago
02.23.18
Photos