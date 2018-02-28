Tiny Reveals What Saved Her Marriage To T.I. [VIDEO]

In 2016, Tiny Harris had filed for divorce from her husband, T.I. Fans were sad to see the two coming to an end, but now they’re doing great. Tiny was recently on “The Real” and spoke about what saved her marriage.

She said, “We’re actually in a great place. So maybe it’s working! Maybe he does like it a little bit, I mean I hope so because that’s all I’m going to be is a strong woman.” Tiny revealed that her going on tour helped their relationship and made her focus on what she wanted.

Tiny said, “You just got to keep fighting, you know, if you really love [him/her], I mean it is so hard, but with me finding who I am and going through whatever we was going through it just helped me balance myself when I got back to trying get ourselves back together where we could, you know, be one again.” We are so happy these tow have decided to still together.

